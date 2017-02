Community garden applications due March 6

Applications for a plot in the St. Anthony Park Community Garden are due Monday, March 6. The garden is located on the north side of Robbins Street, between Raymond Avenue and Highway 280. Garden plots are about 15 by 20 feet and cost $30 per year. A lottery will be drawn to determine who will be able to rent available plots.

Applications are available at sapcc.org/2017-garden-applications- now-open/. Send the application with a check or money order payable to SAP Community Garden to Susan Conner, 980 Hampden Ave., St. Paul, MN. 55114.