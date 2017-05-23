Community meeting to address library property line dispute

St. Paul City Council Member Russ Stark will host a community meeting Tuesday, June 6, to discuss a possible sale of city land adjacent to the St. Anthony Park Library to the adjoining property owner. The meeting will be held in the basement community room of the library, 2245 Como Ave., from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Representatives from the St. Paul Public Library, the city’s real estate division and city attorney staff will also attend to answer questions.

In 2015, the city of St. Paul conducted a property line survey that revealed that a portion of land that the homeowners believed were part of the residential lot actually was part of the library property. The city and homeowners have been in negotiation since then and the city may sell the land to the homeowner. A sale would require a public hearing at the City Council. Stark is holding the community meeting to share information and answer questions, said Samantha Henningson, Stark’s legislative aid