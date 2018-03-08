Thursday, March 8, 2018
City FilesSt. Anthony Park

Community plan meeting

27 Feb 2018

The St. Anthony Park Community Council will present its newest version of the 10-Year Plan at two community meetings. The first will be Thursday, March 15, 7-9 p.m., in Northwestern Hall of Luther Seminary, 1501 Fulham St. The second will be held Saturday, March 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Parish Hall of the Church of St. Cecilia, 2357 Bayless Place.

Please read through the plan ahead of time (sapcc.org/planning) and come with your suggestions. Better yet, send them in earlier to kathyn@sapcc.org or to District 12, 2395 W. University Ave., Suite 300E, St. Paul MN 55114. The plan will be sent to the city in April. If you expect to attend and will need childcare onsite, contact the community council office by Friday, March 6, kathryn@sapcc.org or 651-649-5992.

