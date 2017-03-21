Como Community Council has nine positions open

By Staff on Mar. 21 2017

Nine positions on the Como Community Council Board will be up for election at District 10’s annual meeting on Tuesday, April 18. The positions are:

• Chair

• Secretary

• One representative from each of the four geographic sub-districts

• Three at-large representatives

Any resident of District 10 who is 18 or older is eligible to run. So are authorized representatives from a business or nonprofit organization located in District 10.

Candidates interested in running for a board position must submit their name and a brief biography by Tuesday, April 11. Nominations submitted after that date will be treated as write-in candidacies.

Send nominations to district10@district10comopark.org. You can find a map of the four District 10 subdistricts at www.district10comopark.org/Neighborhood.html. Board members elected this year will serve from April 25, 2017, until April 23, 2019.

