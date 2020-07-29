Como Community Council news

District 10

Community Council

Como project goes beyond parking lots

Better routing of pedestrians and bicycles near the Como Lakeside Pavilion is among initial ideas on the table for when St. Paul Parks and Recreation department rebuilds parking lots near the Pavilion and golf course next year.

Project manager Anne Gardner and Parks and Recreation colleague Cheeneng Yang unveiled initial concepts for parking lot reconstruction during District 10’s Land Use Committee meeting July 1. While rebuilding the three lots, the city hopes to do more than bring lot design, stormwater management and traffic flow up to modern standards, Yang and Gardner said.

One idea calls for doing a better job of separating cyclists, pedestrians and motorists near the pavilion. The separation would occur in the stretch from where paths now converge south of the pavilion (near Schiffman Fountain) to where paths converge north of the Pavilion (near Como Lake Drive and Lexington Parkway).

Existing paths closest to the lake would be for pedestrians only. Cyclists passing through would ride on the newly repaved, two-way path along Lexington Parkway. Cyclists visiting the pavilion would take a new, two-way path that would be built along the west side of the pavilion’s south parking lot and the south side of the pavilion’s north parking lot.

Another idea calls for building a boat launch south of the pavilion. Yang stressed that these initial proposals are “very high-level concepts” that will be refined. Learn more—including how to contribute your comments and suggestions—at District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org

Architect’s sketch for preliminary changes to the parking lot at the Como Lake golf course. Graphic submitted by District 10 Community Council.

A neighborhood scavenger hunt

Como Community Council has created a Como Scavenger Hunt. This family friendly activity helps you discover the neighborhood (past and present); get some fresh air and exercise your body and mind along the way. There are two hunts: one east of Lexington Parkway and one west of Lexington. Download the lists: www.district10comopark.org/you_think_you_know_your_neighborhood.html

Call or video in to District 10 meetings

District 10 board and committee meetings are continuing. For the foreseeable future, however, they are occurring through video conferencing rather than in-person gatherings. The public is welcome to participate, through either video conference or by phone.

To obtain links, phone numbers or other information to join a meeting remotely, send a request by email to district10@district10comopark.org. Or call 651-644-3889.

Upcoming meetings:

• Neighborhood Relations: Tuesday, Aug. 4

• Land Use: Wednesday, Aug. 5

• Environment: Wednesday, Aug. 12

• Board meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 18

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org

Submitted by Michael Kuchta, District 10 Community Council executive director.