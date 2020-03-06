Como community council news

District 10

Community Council

Sunday Series gets you thinking

The Como Community Council’s annual Sunday Series gives you five more opportunities to expand your world this winter. All the sessions are free and will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at various locations. Each program will have a presentation and time for Q&A. Here’s a quick rundown of the rest of this year’s lineup:

• March 1: “Minnesota Stories in a Changing Climate,” this film from Will Steger’s Climate Generation features six stories about how climate change is already changing our state. The film will be followed by Q&A facilitated by Sarah Goodspeed, who is Climate Generation’s youth and policy manager. Where: Como Zoo and Conservatory’s Visitor Center Auditorium.

• March 8: Forgotten Como History: The 1917 Winter Carnival’s 522-Mile Winnipeg-Como Park Dog Sled Race, featuring Drew M. Ross. Where: Mount Olive Lutheran Church Fireside Room, 1460 W. Almond Ave.

• March 15: Nature in Your Own Backyard, featuring John Moriarty, author of “Field Guide to the Natural World of the Twin Cities” and the Como Lake Turtle Study. Where: Lakeside Pavilion’s third floor Waterfall Room, 1360 Lexington Parkway N.

• March 22: Old Media in a New Era: What’s the Future of Local News? featuring Scott Carlson from the Park Bugle, Kelly Smith from the Star Tribune, and Tesha Christensen from the Como Midway Monitor. Where: Como Park Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway N.

• March 29: In Search of Justice: The Purpose and Promise of Bail Reform and Juvenile Detention Alternatives, featuring Ramsey County District Court Judge DeAnne Hilgers. Where: Como Park Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway N.

For further details, go to www.district10comopark.org.

Watershed District honors D10 volunteer

The Capitol Region Watershed District recently honored Erin Spry as its volunteer citizen of the year. Spry voluntarily coordinated the Como Lake cleanup in 2019. The cleanup, overseen by the District 10 Environment Committee, attracted more than 60 volunteers last summer. They pulled more than 200 pounds of trash from the water and the shoreline.

More community yoga

The Como Community Council is expanding its community yoga sessions in 2020. Spring sessions take place on Sundays March 8, April 5 and May 3 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. Community member Meegan Hall leads the sessions, which will be suitable for all levels of skill and experience. Bring a yoga mat or blanket and wear comfortable clothes. Registration is $5.

Upcoming District 10 Meetings

Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday, March 3

Land Use Committee: Wednesday, March 4

Environment Committee: Wednesday, March 11

Community Council Board: Tuesday, March 17

All meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. All meetings are open to the public. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.

Submitted by Michael Kuchta, executive director of District 10 Community Council.