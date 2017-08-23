Wednesday, August 23, 2017
City FilesComo Park

Como lawn signs are back

This is one of three options for lawn signs in District 10.

District 10 is reviving its lawn-sign safety campaign. The goals are the same: Get drivers to slow down and make our residential streets safer for everyone.

To make it work, you organize 10 to 12 neighbors who will stick a sign in their yard for two weeks. Contact the Como Community Council office by email at district10@district10comopark.org or by phone at 651-644-3889.

The options for signs are: “Drive Like Your Kids Live Here,” “Thanks for Slowing Down,” and “Slow Please: Free-Range Children, Adults and Dogs.”

