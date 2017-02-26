Como Park District 10: Debt workshop offered

By Staff on Feb. 26 2017

District 10 will host a free financial- literacy workshop Wednesday, March 22. TopLine Federal Credit Union and LSS Financial Counseling will lead the workshop, which will be held Wednesday, March 22, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call 763-391-9494.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *