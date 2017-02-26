Como Park District 10: More ash trees are coming down

The City of St. Paul has begun removing 159 ash trees from boulevards in District 10, plus 175 more trees from the golf course in Como Park. Stretches of eight streets are the latest victims in the city’s ongoing war against an accelerating infestation by the invasive and destructive emerald ash borer. You can see the ash removal targets at www.district10comopark.org.
