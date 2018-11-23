The District 10 Como Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Como Streetcar Station, 1224 N. Lexington Parkway. Here’s how to connect: 651- 644-3889, district10comopark.org or District 10 Community Council on Facebook.

Baker elected to D10 Board

Alexis Baker won a special election in October to fill a vacancy on the Como Community Council board from Sub-District 4. Alexis will represent the South Como and Energy Park neighborhoods.

Spread the praise around

District 10 is accepting nominations of local individuals or organizations to add to St. Paul’s Neighborhood Honor Roll. The annual, citywide award recognizes members of our community who make a sustained and lasting impact on the quality of life in Como and the city.

To nominate someone: Email district10@district10comopark.org. Please provide a short description of your nominee’s accomplishments or the reasons they should be honored for making Como a better place to live, work or play. Send your nomination no later than Tuesday, Dec. 11. The District 10 Board will evaluate nominees at its Dec. 18 meeting.

Community yoga returns Dec. 2

District 10’s next Community Yoga is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Como Park Streetcar Station. The session will be suitable for all levels of skill and experience. Bring a yoga mat or blanket and wear comfortable clothes. The class is limited to 25 participants. Registration is $5, which benefits the Como Community Council. Reserve your spot at www.district10comopark.org/communityyoga.html.

Streetcar station open monthly

With the change of seasons, comes the change of hours for the Como Park Streetcar Station: Winter hours have been implemented noon to 4 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month. Pick up organic recycling bags or kitchen starter kits, chat with a District 10 board members or simply learn a little about the history of streetcars. Upcoming dates are Dec. 2 and Jan. 6. The Historic Streetcar Station is at the northeast corner of Lexington Parkway and Horton Avenue.

Upcoming District 10 meetings

Environment Committee: Wednesday, Nov. 28

Neighborhood Relations and Safety Committee: Tuesday, Dec. 4

Land Use Committee: Wednesday, Dec. 5

Como Community Council monthly meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. Renters, homeowners and other community members are welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website, http://www.district10comopark.org/Board_News.html