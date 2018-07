ComoFest 2018 is happening now

Here is a quick look at the ComoFest activities, but go to www.comofest.org for more information:

• Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival, Friday, July 20: 2-8 p.m.

• ComoFest 5K Walk/Run for Everyone, Saturday, July 21: 8-10 a.m., Como Lakeside Pavilion (benefits Como Park Falcon Heights Living at Home Block Nurse Program).

• ComoFest Art Fair, Sunday, July 22: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Como Lakeside Pavilion.

• Northwest Como Movie Night and Campout, Friday, July 27, 6:45 p.m., featuring “Beauty and the Beast” (2017 version).

• TopLine Federal Credit Union Community Appreciation Picnic, Saturday, July 28: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The picnic ends with Como’s shortest marathon, which takes you across the street to . . .

• Gabe’s Mini Mingle, Saturday, July 28: 1-5 p.m.