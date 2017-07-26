ComoFest isn’t over

0 Shares

ComoFest still has plenty of affordable family fun on the docket before we turn the page on July. Here’s a snapshot of what’s left:

Friday, July 21: Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival, 1415 Almond Ave., 2-8 p.m., and North Dale Movie Night, 1414 St. Albans St., 9 p.m., featuring “Sing.”

Saturday, July 22: ComoFest 5k Walk/Run for Everyone (benefiting the Como Falcon Heights Block Nurse Program), 8:30 a.m., Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway. Bonus: Free yoga class at noon, courtesy of Studio M Fitness, outside the pavilion.

Friday, July 28: Northwest Como Movie Night and Campout, 1510 Hamline Ave., 6 p.m. until Saturday morning, featuring “Finding Dory.”

Saturday, July 29: Community Appreciation Picnic, TopLine Federal Credit Union, 976 Lexington Parkway, 11 a.m., including Como Park’s “shortest marathon” at 1 p.m.

For complete details, see www.ComoFest.org.