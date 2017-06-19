ComoFest returns in July

The Como Park neighborhood will celebrate its eighth-annual ComoFest the last three weekends in July with a variety of events, including a movie night and campout, an ice cream social, an art fair, a 5K walk and run, and summer celebrations at Beloved Studios, Lyngblomsten and TopLine Federal Credit Union.

ComoFest will kick off with the District 10 Ice Cream Social, Friday, July 14, 5:30-8 p.m., at the Historic Streetcar Station, 1224 N. Lexington Parkway. The night will include free ice cream, lawn games, live music and a few surprises. Need more information? Call District 10 at 651-644-3889.

The ComoFest Art Fair will be held Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway. Artist registration deadline is Friday, June 30. Tables cost $30 each, with additional tables costing $20. For more information about the art fair, contact AndreaLynn Johnson, 651-283-9165, or register online at www.district10comopark.org/2017_art_fair.html. Studio M Fitness will offer free yoga outside the pavilion during the art fair, but the schedule was not available at press time.

The July 15 festivities will culminate with the Beloved Studios Summer Party, 6-9 p.m., at the studios, 1563 Como Ave.

Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival will be held Friday, July 21, 2-8 p.m., at the Lyngblomsten campus, 1415 Almond Ave. This year’s festival will include an indoor Wellness Lounge and performances from Lakeshore Players Theatre of White Bear Lake. There will be an arts showcase featuring paintings, sketches, pottery and other pieces created by Lyngblomsten residents, tenants and community participants over the past year and make-and-take art activities led by Northern Clay Center, the Polymer Clay Guild of Minnesota, Art with Heart, COMPAS, artist Jan Gunderson and the Weavers Guild of Minnesota. Live music and entertainment, food and ice cream, and children’s activities will also be a part of the festival.

After the festival, head to North Dale Recreation Center, 1414 St. Albans St., for a movie night at 9 p.m. The featured movie will be “Sing.”

Como Fest will culminate the weekend of July 28 and 29 with a movie night and campout at Northwest Como Recreation Center, 1515 Hamline Ave., Friday, July 29, and a community-appreciation picnic at TopLine Federal Credit Union, 976 Lexington Parkway, Saturday, July 29. The Northwest Como campout will begin at 6 p.m. and include a showing of the movie “Finding Dory.” The TopLine picnic will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the credit union, 976 Lexington Parkway, and include Como Park’s “shortest marathon.”

For complete details, see www.ComoFest.org.