Como’s MCJROTC scores in Washington

For a second year in a row, the Como Park Senior High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) was among just 3 percent of the nation’s high schools to qualify for the 2018 JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl in Washington, D.C. After the first day’s competition, the Como MCJROTC was undefeated with seven wins and no losses. During the final Marine Corps round, the Como JLAB team placed second overall for the second year in a row. Congratulations to Cadet Capt. William Farley, Cadet First Lt. Joseph Newman, Cadet Corp. Anderson Xiong and Cadet Lance Corp. Francisco Dominguez-Jaramillo.