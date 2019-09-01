Construction continues on Falcon Heights housing project

Steady progress continues on a $13 million senior housing complex in Falcon Heights called “The Hendrickson.”

Developers expect to finish installing roof shingles in August and begin putting in apartment windows. “Our goal is to have all of the exterior work, including the landscaping, completed by late fall,” said Peter Austin, vice-president of finance at St. Paul-based Kelly Brothers Ltd., the project’s developer. “The completion date remains targeted as of Feb. 15,2020.”

The project, at the former Hermes Garden Center site on Larpenteur Avenue, will feature 66 market-rate apartment rental units for people who are at least age 55, don’t need assisted medical services but want a living setting with on-site social activities, The project will also include one guest unit.