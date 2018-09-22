Cornercopia student farm will have a field day

Cornercopia Organic Farm on the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus will host a field day and open house Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the farm, located at the intersection of Lindig Street and Dudley Avenue.

The free event is open to the public. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the organic growing practices students at the U are involved in, as well as talk with researchers about organic and sustainable agriculture research. A group tour will begin at 4:15 p.m.

Parking will be available in the Gortner Avenue ramp, 1395 Gortner Ave.