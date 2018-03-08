Crime in Como dropped 4.7 percent in 2017

Overall crime decreased 4.7 percent in Como in 2017, according to preliminary police data analyzed by the Como Community Council. Vandalism, burglaries and thefts all were down, and there was no increase in assaults. Most notably, the neighborhood saw a sharp drop in auto thefts; however, robberies and rapes increased. And, as was the case citywide, reports of gunshots also continued to increase, though not nearly as rapidly as in 2016.

You can find charts and more details on the District 10 website, www.district10comopark.org. The site includes breakdowns on how much crime there was in the individual police “grids” in different parts of the neighborhood.