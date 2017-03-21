D10 board opposes longer patio hours at Gabe’s by the Park

The Como Community Council board voted Feb. 21 to oppose a request from Gabe’s by the Park to expand patio hours outside the restaurant at 991 Lexington Parkway.

The new owners of Gabe’s, as part of their liquor license application, want to keep the patio open until 12:30 a.m. daily and to install speakers on the patio. The current liquor license forbids outdoor music and requires the patio (which is on the Lexington side of the business) to close by 11 p.m.

The District 10 board voted to oppose any changes after hearing from nearby residents who say loud patrons and current patio hours already are too disruptive. The St. Paul City Council will make the final decision on which conditions are allowed under the liquor license.