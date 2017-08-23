D10 seeks candidates from South Como, Energy Park

0 Shares

The District 10 Como Community Council is seeking candidates to fill one board vacancy representing Sub-District 4, which is commonly known as South Como and Energy Park.

The seat is open to anyone at least 18 years of age who lives in Sub-District 4; you can be a renter or a homeowner. Representatives from businesses or institutions based in the Sub-District also are eligible.

The boundaries of Sub-District 4 are Dale Street on the east, Snelling Avenue on the west and the two sets of BNSF railroad tracks on the north and south.

To submit your name or to find out more, contact the District 10 office at 651-644-3889 or district10@district10comopark.org. To be included on the ballot, nominations must be received by Tuesday, Sept. 12. The elected candidate will serve until April 2018; that is the end of the term for the board member who resigned to go back to school.

A special election for the seat will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., before the monthly board meeting at the Historic Streetcar Station. Residents of Sub-District 4 and sitting board members are eligible to vote.