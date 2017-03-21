D10 survey participants weigh in on Lexington Parkway improvements

Participants in a District 10 survey overwhelmingly support a range of ideas—for changes big and small— to address traffic, bicycle and pedestrian safety issues along Lexington Parkway.

More than 700 people took the online survey, the largest response in District 10’s history. Though the survey is not “scientific,” the preferences of residents who participated are clear.

Five of the ideas got more than 80 percent support. They are:

• Changing lane markings to eliminate the “weave” where northbound Lexington passes under the railroad tracks and heads toward the Wynne/Como intersection; 90 percent of participants support this change.

• Creating a safe way to get to the golf clubhouse, ski center and Cozy’s Pub on foot or bicycle; 89 percent support this idea.

• Creating specific left-turnonly, straight and right-turn-only lane markings on northbound Lexington at the Como/Horton intersection; 88 percent support this idea.

• Installing a pedestrianactivated, flashing warning light where the existing path crosses Lexington at East Como Lake Drive; 86 percent support this idea.

• Improve the warning signs where Energy Park Drive crosses the bicycle path on the west side of Lexington; 81 percent support this idea.

Full survey results are on the District 10 website. District 10’s Land Use Committee created the survey. The committee will use results to suggest improvements to the City of St. Paul, Ramsey County, Minnesota Department of Transportation and St. Paul Parks and Recreation officials.