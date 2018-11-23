Dale Swanson

Dale Gordon Swanson died Oct. 19 due to pulmonary failure. He was born May 24, 1917.

A product of St. Paul Public Schools, Swanson graduated summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree, and a juris doctor degree. He remained a loyal Gophers basketball booster throughout his entire university life.

A practicing attorney in Forest Lake from 1978 until his death, Swanson was also an activist fighting for human rights and affordable housing in the Forest Lake area and beyond. He also supported the performing arts in the Twin Cities.

Dale is survived by his brothers, Dean (Patricia) of Silver Spring, MD, and Charles (Melissa) of Lino Lakes; his sister, Jan Mackenthun (Merlin) of Brownton, MN; his seven children and five grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to the church.