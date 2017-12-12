David Bienhoff

David A. Bienhoff, 88, died Nov. 8, 2017. He was a longtime resident of St. Anthony Park and died peacefully at home.

Dave was born to Arthur and Stella Gillbard Bienhoff in July 1929 at Miller Hospital in St. Paul. He met Eleanor Fredrick in a high school Bible study club and they married in 1949. After finishing college, Dave taught agriculture to farmers in Butterfield and Jackson, Minn., before moving back to St. Paul.

Dave loved helping people and enjoyed working selling life, rain and hail insurance for more than 50 years, getting to know farmers and other customers in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. He was full of energy, stories and ready laughter.

He was well-known for his gift of music, playing beautiful piano medleys of hymns, carols and popular classics by ear, accompanying vocalists, groups and worship services of men’s retreats at Big Trout Lake Camp for many years.

He took bicycle trips and organized outings with other outdoors enthusiasts. He loved to travel and visited relatives in Cornwall and Scotland.

Dave is survived by his sister, Faith (Toby) Cole; brother, James (Meda); son, Paul (Alisoun); daughters, Lisa Livingstone (John Kramer) and Estelle Batal; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Milton; wife, Eleanor; infant son; and daughter, Jan.

A special thanks to Dave’s caregivers, Jamoke, Yema and KG. With their expert and loving care Dave was given the gift to stay in his home in comfort.

A celebration of Dave’s life was held at University Baptist Church on Nov. 21.