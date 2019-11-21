December Events

Saint Anthony Park Library

2245 Como Ave.

All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411, or visit www.sppl.org.

Please note: The library will be closed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25. The library will close at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December 31.

Special Events and Classes

Monday, December 2

Middle School Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

For sixth to eighth-grade students. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.

Wednesday, December 4

Adult Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required.

Thursday, December 12

Toddler Obstacle Course

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Toddlers can jump, crawl, balance, play, and explore with large movement activities designed just for them. Babies will find a corner set aside for them too. Adults must remain with children for the duration of playtime. Appropriate for ages birth to three years. Limited to the first 40 people.

Thursday, December 12

Senior Cinema: The Upside

2:00-4:00 p.m.

A recently paroled ex-convict, Dell, strikes up an unusual and unlikely friendship with a quadriplegic billionaire, Philip Lacasse, in this funny and warm-hearted buddy comedy. From worlds apart, Dell and Philip form an unlikely bond, bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process, giving each man a renewed sense of passion for all of life’s possibilities. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Thursday, December 12

Kao Kalia Yang & Shannon Gibney—What God is Honored Here: Writings on Miscarriage and Infant Loss by and for Native Women and Women of Color

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Kao Kalia Yang and Shannon Gibney will talk about their book “What God Is Honored Here?” This is a literary collection of voices of Indigenous women and women of color who have undergone miscarriage and infant loss. Books will be available for purchase and signature.

Monday, December 23

Maker Break: Henna Designs

3:30-5:00 p.m.

Join COMPAS artist Shakun Maheshwari and learn how to create traditional Indian designs and use henna for body decoration. Henna is a plant known for its reddish color and is used to decorate the body for special occasions such as Indian weddings and celebrations. Program is limited to 30 school age children. This program is made possible by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Ongoing Events and Classes

Mondays in December

Funday Monday

3:30-5:00 p.m.

Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games. Listen to music. Make art. Do homework? Program is intended for teens.

No Funday Monday on December 23 or 30.

Tuesdays in December

Baby/Toddler Storytime

9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytimes are geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings are welcome. Storytimes include stories, songs, puppets, and more. Enjoy time with your child while building a foundation for reading success. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

No storytime on December 31.

Tuesdays and Fridays in December

Seniors Free Exercise Program

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor.

Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Wednesdays in December

English Conversation Circle

4:00-5:30 p.m.

If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome. Come when you can.

Fridays in December

Preschool Storytime

10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytimes feature stories, songs, puppets, and more. Preschool storytimes teach social skills, listening comprehension, letter and number recognition, and vocabulary. Enjoy time with your child while building a foundation for reading success. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

No storytime on December 27.

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

Planned activities for December:

St. Anthony Park (SAP) Library

Tuesdays in December

(Dec. 3, 10, 17)

Exercise class

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fridays in December

(Dec. 6, 13, 20)

Chair yoga

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Lauderdale City Hall

1891 Walnut St.

Mondays and Thursdays in December

(Dec. 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19)

Exercise class

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church

2200 Hillside

Wednesdays in December

(Dec. 4, 11, 18)

Exercise class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays in December

(Dec. 4, 11, 18)

Blood pressure clinic

11:30 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Winter holiday card-making,

10:00-11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Exercise class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Game Day

10:00 a.m. -noon

Friday, Dec. 20

Game Day

10:00 a.m. -noon

NO Exercise class, Chair Yoga or other activities Dec. 23-31 Winter Break

Seal Hi-Rise

825 Seal St.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Blood pressure clinic

3:00-3:30 p.m.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Registration for Winter/Spring 2020 Classes begins Dec.2.

Langford Park Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5765 or visit www.stpaul.gov/landfordrec

***Friday, Dec.6

Dinner With Mr. and Mrs Claus

“Special Event”

5:30-7:00 p.m., all ages at the Urban Growler (2325 Endicott St, Saint Paul)

Wednesday, Dec.11

Freezer Cookies and Easy Sweets

5:45-8:45 p.m., adults

Thursday, Dec.12

Pruning Shrubs and Trees

6:30-7:30 p.m., adults

Friday, Dec.13

Parents Night Out

6:00-9:00 p.m., ages 4-12

Monday, Dec.16

Bullet Journaling

6:30-8:30 p.m., adults

On Dec. 2nd register for activities Beginning in January:

Ice skating, Zumba, Chess, Pilates, Tumbling, Everyday Wellbeing

Northwest Como Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5813 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomorec

Friday, Dec.13

Parents Night Out

6-9 p.m., ages 5-11

Monday, Dec.16

Santa’s Toy Shop Art

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 5-11

On Dec. 2nd register for activities beginning in January:

Intro to STEM, Tennis, Brains on Games, Ice Skating, Artist Workshop, Dance, Soccer & Badminton Class, Gamer Bots, Archery

North Dale Recreation Center

For more information call 651-558-2329 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec

Saturday, Dec.7

Pruning Shrubs and Trees

10:00-11:00 a.m., adults

***Tuesday, Dec.10

Winter Wonderland “Special Event”

6:00-8:00 p.m., ages 1-12

Saturday, Dec.14

How The Grinch Stole Christmas Art

9:30-11:30 a.m., ages 3-6

Wednesday, Dec.18

“S” is for Santa Art

6:00-7:00 p.m., ages 1.5-3

Monday, Dec.30

The Frozen Princess Art

9:30-11:30 a.m., ages 4-9

On Dec. 2nd register for activities beginning in January:

Ice Skating, Tumbling, Dance, STEM, Glitter Art, Tai Ji Quan, Journey to Wellness