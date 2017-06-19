Delicata could open before State Fair

The District 10 Board will vote June 20 on waiving the 45-day waiting period for a beer-and-wine license for Delicata. That could help the restaurant open in the old Java Train/Como Park Grill space before the Minnesota State Fair.

Restaurant owner Matty O’Reilly told District 10’s Land Use Committee on June 7 he hopes to have the restaurant established enough so it can survive the hit in business he expects during the fair. In the worst case, Delicata would open shortly after Labor Day, he said.

The casual, counter-service restaurant at 1342 Pascal St. will feature Neapolitan-style pizzas and gelato. O’Reilly said he and chef JD Fratzke think “the neighborhood could use diversity in its food options” and that “the spot is dying to be something cool.”

Hours would be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “I’m sensitive to the fact that this neighborhood is residential,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly has admired the space and its patio for a long time, and noted he has experience repurposing restaurants in established buildings. He currently operates Republic in the former Sgt. Preston’s space on the West Bank in Minneapolis, Bar Brigade in the former Luci’s space in Macalester-Groveland and Red River Kitchen at City House on the St. Paul riverfront.—Michael Kuchta, District 10