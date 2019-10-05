Delores Beck

Delores (Munson) Beck, 90, of Lauderdale, died Aug. 27. She was born in Cokato, Minn., to Elmer and Freda (Marseh) Munson on July 14, 1929. She was raised in Buffalo, Minn., and married March 29, 1947.

Delores was loving, caring, fun and easygoing. A homemaker, she traveled with family and friends to Mexico, Canada and various states. She enjoyed baking (the best chocolate chip cookies), cooking, fishing, playing games and cards, socializing and cleaning.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Beck; brothers Milton and Eugene Munson; and baby sister. She is survived by daughters Judy (Dennis Sr.) Havel and Janet (Wayne) Christensen; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service was held Sept. 6 at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel.