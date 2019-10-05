Delwin Schmidt

Delwin Henry Schmidt, 84, died Aug. 27. He grew up outside Pierz, Minn., and raised his family in St. Paul and Cottage Grove, Minn., and Chippewa Falls, Wis., returning to St. Paul in 1984.

Delwin worked for Armour and Co. for 30 years, plus seven years for Ray N. Welter Heating Co. and was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 10. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, spending time with family and was an active parishioner at Maternity of Mary Catholic Parish. He was on the grounds crew from 1995 to 2013.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Edward; siblings Bertille (George) Kucera, Delbert, Avit, and Julia (Eugene) Zyvoloski. Delwin is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, David (Jill), Daniel (Sandra), Catherine (Wes) VanNurden, Joseph (Carol Ann), Jeffrey, Gary, and Gregory (Meredith); 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Edes Gerwing and Roger (Ellie); in-laws, Florence, Bonnie and Carol (John) Blais.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Sept. 4 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, with interment at Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.