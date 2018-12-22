Demands of December, holiday responses

As this issue of the Bugle goes to press, Christmas is less than a week away and New Year’s is just around the corner.

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of joy, peace, family gatherings, reflection, preparation for new beginnings. Ideally, it should also give us an opportunity to slow down and just relax.

But in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, many people find the holiday season only adds stress in their lives, not relieves it. No doubt, among many things, several natural disasters around the country in recent months has made life more discouraging for many millions of Americans, And there is never-ending political rancor in our nation.

The temptation is to feel defeated and beat down. That life seems hopeless.

In the final analysis, however, we get to choose how to respond to the bad and good in our lives. Failures and setbacks can give us a opportunity to reassess what is happening and whether we want or should take new directions. Life is what you decide to make of it.

Best wishes to all our Bugle readers as you hopefully have time to take pause of the season,

—-Scott Carlson