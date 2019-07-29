District 10 Community Council

ComoFest is here!

ComoFest, the annual amalgamation of affordable, family-friendly fun for everyone, is under way. More details are available at www.ComoFest.org. A quick rundown of remaining events:

• Friday, July 19: Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival, 2-8 p.m., 1415 Almond Ave.

• Thursday, July 25: North Dale Summerfest, 5-7:30 p.m., 1414 N. St. Albans St.

• Friday, July 26: Northwest Como Movie Night and Campout, 6:30 p.m., 1550 N. Hamline Ave. The featured movie is “Smallfoot.”

• Saturday, July 27: Community Appreciation Picnic, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., TopLine Federal Credit Union, 976 ­Lexington Parkway. Como Park’s “shortest ­marathon” begins at 1:15 p.m.

• Saturday, July 27: Gabe’s Mini Mingle, 1-5 p.m., Gabe’s by the Park, 991 ­Lexington Parkway.

Cleaning up Como Lake

Bring your canoe or kayak—or rent one while supplies last—as neighbors once again pull together to pull trash from Como Lake. If you don’t want to be on the water, join us by walking the shoreline and picking up litter.

District 10 will provide cleanup supplies, coffee and doughnuts. Cleanup is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the docks outside the Lakeside Pavilion. Another lake cleanup is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Upcoming District 10 meetings

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday, Aug. 6

• Land Use Committee: Tuesday, Aug. 7

• Environment Committee: Wednesday, Aug. 14.

• Como Community Council Board: Tuesday, Aug. 20, with special presenter Ramsey County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo

Meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington Parkway and Horton Street. Renters, homeowners and other community members are welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.

Don’t miss out

Keep up to date on the latest designs for the proposed Como Avenue Bike Trail. Find out how the city plans to cope with climate change. Stay in touch with what’s going on in District 10 by getting our weekly email newsletter. You can see and do this all at: www.district10comopark.org.