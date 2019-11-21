District 10 crime stats and more

District 10

Community Council

Area crime stats a mixed bag

Crimes against people are at a five-year low in District 10, but overall crime is at a five-year high, according to preliminary city police statistics for the first nine months of 2019.

Crime reported in Como was up 6.2 percent from January-September, compared with the same period in 2018. The totals were driven by large increases in theft and vandalism. Although crime levels remain consistent in much of the neighborhood, a few areas saw significant decreases, while a few areas saw significant increases. See District 10’s website–www.district10comopark.org–for charts and more details on specific types of crimes and 5-year trends in the neighborhood.

Steer someone into the spotlight they deserve

Know someone who makes the Como Park area a better place to live, work or play? Nominate them for the Neighborhood Honor Roll, an annual award given by each of the city’s 17 district councils. The Honor Roll pays tribute to everyday people who make a sustained and lasting impact in the neighborhood or city.

Submit your nominations by email no later than Thursday, Dec. 12, to district10@district10comopark.org. Tell us who you are nominating and why. The Como Community Council board then selects three of your nominees on Dec. 17 to recognize for 2019.

Miranda elected to board

Congratulations to Juan Miranda, who was elected to the Como Community Council board, representing South Como and Energy Park. He fills a vacancy created when Cody Zwiefelhofer was elected vice chair.

It’s another yoga get-together

District 10’s next Community Yoga session is Sunday, Dec. 1. The session will be suitable for all levels of skill and experience. Bring a yoga mat or blanket and wear comfortable clothes. Yoga runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington Parkway and Horton Avenue. The class is limited to 25 participants. Registration is $5, which benefits the Como Community Council. Register in advance at: www.district10comopark.org/communityyoga.html

Upcoming District 10 Meetings

Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday, Dec. 3

Land Use Committee: Wednesday, Dec. 4

Environment Committee: Wed­nesday, Dec. 11

Community Council Board Meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 17

All meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. Renters, homeowners and other community members always are welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of the District 10 website.

Streetcar Station exhibit area shifts hours

With the change of seasons, the exhibit area of the Como Park Streetcar Station is now open only on the first Sunday of the month until spring. The next opportunity: Sunday, Dec. 1, from noon-4 p.m.

Submitted by Michael Kuchta, executive director of the District 10 Community Council.