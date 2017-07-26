District 10 has board vacancy

0 Shares

The Como Community Council is seeking candidates to fill one at-large board vacancy.

The seat is open to anyone who lives or represents a business or institution in District 10, which is the portion of St. Paul bounded roughly by Snelling Avenue on the west, Larpenteur Avenue on the north, Dale Street on the east and the railroad tracks between Pierce Butler and Energy Park Drive/Front Avenue on the south.

The elected candidate will serve through April 2019. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older.

To submit your name or to find out more, contact the District 10 office at 651-644-3889 or district10@district10comopark.org. To be included on the ballot, nominations must be received by Tuesday Aug. 8.

A special election for the seat will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., before the monthly board meeting at the Historic Streetcar Station. Write-in nominations will be accepted from the floor the night of the election.