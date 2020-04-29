District 12: Community Council

Program to check on neighbors

The St. Anthony Park Community Council is launching a SAP Neighbor Check program in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Healthy and active community members are encouraged to sign up at sapcc.org/neighborcheck to be of service to our more vulnerable neighbors.

Those who may need assistance are encouraged to hang a sign in their window with a plus (+) to indicate everything is okay or a minus (-) sign to indicate a need. This can be easily done in apartment buildings by just hanging them on your door. Checkers can sign up with the program for their floor.

Visit the sapcc.org website for more information and links to other resources.

Submitted by Kathryn Murray, District 12 executive director.