Summer events in SAP

A variety of summer events are coming up at St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council. They activities include:

The 36th annual ­National Night Out set for Tuesday, Aug. 6,

with varying specific times for assorted parties, potlucks and get-togethers.

This year’s National Night Out party is scheduled for Hampden Park in South St. Anthony Park and is open to folks from all over the neighborhood. Besides many smaller parties across the community, District 12 wanted to provide the option for a larger, more inclusive space for neighbors to get to know people living next door or in another building down the road!

NNO parties give residents the opportunity to help counteract crime in their neighborhoods. Want to host your own NNO event? Resources and registration is available online at stpaul.gov/nno.

All applications that include a road closure must have the signatures of 60 percent of the neighbors in the area affected by barricades being in place (petition). Any questions? Call the coordinator for National Night Out in Saint Paul, Patty Lammers at 651-266-5455.

Movies in the Park—­Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Aug. 10, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bring your kids and some friends and enjoy a movie under the summer night sky at playing at Hampden Park Prior to the beginning of the movie, there will be some local resources like Transition Town and Hampden Co-op with tables and information. There will even be a few games about local produce with small samples and opportunities to win coupons to the Co-op!

Urban Growler Farmers Market

(Sundays 12-5 p.m., from July 14 to Oct. 13)

District 12 representatives will be popping into the farmers market with information about elections and recruiting candidates. Urban Growler is located at 2325 Endicott St. This year, the deadline for candidate applications is Sept. 23. For more information on becoming a SAPCC board candidate, visit website: sapcc.org/candidates.

Neighborhood Garage Sale—Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Save the date and register your sale for the Annual Neighborhood Garage Sale. For more info, visit www.sapcc.org/?s=garage+sale

SAPCC Calender

Board Meetings: Second Thursday of the month 7-9 p.m.

(Held at Jennings Community School, 2455 W. University Ave.)

Environment: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7-9 p.m.

(Location varies)

Equity: First Monday of the month, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

(Held at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.)

Land Use: First Thursday of the month 7-9 p.m.

(Held at Jennings Community School 2455 W. University Ave.)

Transportation: Last Tuesday of the month 7-9 p.m.

(Held at SAPCC office 2395 W. University Ave. Suite 300E)

*Times and locations subject to change.