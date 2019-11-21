District 12 Kasota Avenue development appeal and more

District 12

Community Council

Update on 2495 Kasota Ave. site plan appeal

The St. Anthony Park Community Council is concerned about the potential spread of air/waterborne pollutants from the proposed Rohn Industries project at 2495 Kasota Ave. because the site is a former ash dump and is appealing a conditional approval of the plan to the St. Paul City Council.

District 12 officials also are worried the project could cause traffic congestion and safety problems in the neighborhood.

In late September, the District 12 SAPCC initially appealed the conditional approval of the Rohn Industries project.

At its Oct. 24 meeting, the Zoning Committee of the Saint Paul Planning Commission deadlocked on a 3-3 vote to overturn the conditional approval of the site plan for Rohn Industries, which wants to use the property as a parking lot for 25 semi-trailers. The St. Anthony Park Community Council wants the conditional approval overturned because the site’s ground contains contaminated materials from the old Elm Street ash dump.

On Nov.1, the full City Planning Commission denied District 12’s appeal. Despite that setback, District 12 still opposes the Rohn Industries project and is making a further appeal to the St. Paul City Council. At press time, District 12 was continuing to seek donations and signatures to oppose the project. Updates and additional information are available on the SAPCC website: sapcc.org/rohn-petition

Luther Seminary redevelopment update

Due to scheduling conflicts, representatives of a group reviewing Master Properties redevelopment plans for a part of the Luther Seminary campus have yet to schedule a new meeting this fall.

(Editor’s note: In July, the Bugle reported, “The latest vision for redeveloping a 15.5-acre site at the lower campus of Luther Seminary continues to feature a mix of new housing and the preservation of the Breck Woods nature area.

“At a public meeting on July 11, representatives for the Master Properties Minnesota team said their preliminary plan still calls for building 450 to 500 housing units for singles, families and seniors. New buildings would include market-rate family units, affordable family housing, cooperative housing for seniors and senior housing with services.”)

Community Meal—December 7

The SAPCC Equity Committee will host its annual community meal at Seal Hi-Rise on Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. Join residents, committee/board members and staff for food, fun and community!

SAPCC Board Seats Still Open

There is still a chance to serve on the Community Council. Multiple seats on the Council remain open even after the election for North, South, Business/Org. and Emerging Leader delegates. You must be older than age 16 to serve. Contact SAPCC staff if you are interested in filling a seat. Email to kathryn@sapcc.org.

SAPCC Calendar

Board meetings: Second Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Jennings Community School 2455 University Ave. W.

Environment: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7-9 p.m. Location varies—see website.

Equity: First Monday of the month, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal Street.

Land Use: First Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Jennings Community School, 2455 University Ave. W.

Transportation: Last Tuesday of the month, 7-9 p.m., SAPCC office, 2395 University Ave. W. Suite 300E.

Submitted by Kathryn Murray, executive director of the St. ­Anthony Park District 12 Community Council.