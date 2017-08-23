District 12 wants your feedback

0 Shares

We want your input! The St. Anthony Park community survey is open to share your thoughts on what our neighborhood needs to be strong and healthy for all who live, work, study in and visit St. Anthony Park. You can fill out our survey online at www.sapcc.org.

This feedback will shape community-planning priorities for the next 10 years. Look for more ways to engage St. Anthony Park Community Council volunteers on development of plans through the fall and finalized in the spring. Please email any other thoughts or questions you have to info@sapcc.org.