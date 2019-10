Donald J. Blume, 92, St. Anthony Park, died Aug. 3. He was a World War II veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Aline, and three infant children. He is survived by his children, Ella Wilsey, Karen Larson, Donald (Trena) Blume; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Memorials preferred to Good Samaritan Society, Inver Grove Heights; or Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul.