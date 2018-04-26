Thursday, April 26, 2018
Donate to library book sale

24 Apr 2018

The St. Anthony Park Library Association is seeking donations for its annual book sale to be held Saturday, June 2, during the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival.

You can bring your new or gently used books, CDs and DVDs to the book cart in the lower level of the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave., anytime the library is open from now until the end of May.

Please do not place your donations in the book drop or leave them outside the library.

Please note, the library association cannot accept textbooks or VHS or cassette tapes.

Questions? Contact Susan Dean at smdean16@gmail.com.

