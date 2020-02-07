Dr. Alvin Weber

Dr. Alvin F. Weber, D.V.M., 101, a St. Anthony Park resident since 1949, died Dec. 29, 2019.

Alvin was born March 13, 1918, in Hartford, Wis., and graduated with a B.A., M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, and a D.V.M from Iowa State University. In 1949, he joined others in helping start the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine and taught there until 1988. After retirement as an emeritus professor, he continued to work as a consultant and researcher at the University until 2016.

A longtime member and one-time president of the St. Anthony Park Association [predecessor of the St. Anthony Park Foundation], Alvin rode in the St. Anthony Park Fourth of July parade. He loved music and played harmonica and accordion. A “weltbummler,” a globetrotter, he traveled the world both with his wife, Eleanor, and later after her death, companion Hazel Stoeckeler. His sense of humor and his love of life will be missed by all.

Alvin was predeceased by his wife Eleanor; parents Anton and Veronica; siblings, Evelyn, Vernon, Walter and Robert; and his son, William. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth, and his son Thomas (Yōko). Sympathy cards may be sent to the Weber family at 1666 Coffman St., Apt. 333, St. Paul, MN 55108. Memorials can be made to the University of Minnesota Foundation for the Alvin F. and Eleanor E. Weber D.V.M–Ph.D. Fellowship. Memorial service plans will be announced later.