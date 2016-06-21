Ecumen plans September groundbreaking for St. Anthony Park development

The groundbreaking for the 49-unit senior cooperative at the southeast corner of Luther Seminary property is planned for September.

The project has had an “extreme amount of interest,” according to Dena Meyer, senior director of business development at Ecumen, the Lutheran-affiliated developer of the project. Meyer gave an update on the project to the District 12 Land Use Committee in June.

More than 150 parties have expressed interest in purchasing a unit in the building and 72 parties have put down $1,000 toward a unit, Meyer said. Ninety-five percent of those who put down money are from the immediate neighborhood, she said.

Unit plans will be revealed in early July. The $1,000 is refundable or will go toward the purchase of a unit. Construction on the building should take a year, with a planned opening in September 2017, Meyer said.