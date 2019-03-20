Editorial
Considering the opposition
Clayton Howatt’s op-ed commentary in the March issue of the Bugle [“Opposing the Twin Cities German Immersion School expansion”] set off a flurry of passionate and sometimes angry responses in the school community.
We have received letters and numerous online comments to the article from Howatt, the executive director of the Galtier Parent Organization. In the wake of the feedback, we learned that not everyone at Galtier School agreed with his analysis.
Meanwhile, one German Immersion School parent suggested the Bugle agreed with Howatt merely because we published his commentary. Not true. The Bugle has taken no editorial stand pro or con on the school’s expansion plans.
Our role, as I see it, is to provide a forum where the community can debate such issues, pro or con. Along those lines, we published TCGIS director Ted Anderson’s commentary in our February issue and asked Bonnie Youngquist, of Save Historic St. Andrew’s Church, to explain their viewpoint, in our March issue.
Out of this debate, I have gained a greater appreciation on how each side feels. I have also seen occasions where it feels like both sides are not really listening to one another, that people are talking past one another rather than to one another.
At the end of the day, I wonder if it would be helpful to have a mediator come in to help both sides find common ground and try to work out a joint solution.
—-Scott Carlson
Notwithstanding the debatable efficacy of filing a lawsuit against an elementary school, after SHSAs failure to disclose their legal action it was recommended by council that TCGIS not engage directly with this group. Therefore the school took the prudent approach and has been working through the D10 council instead.
There was a mediation session in October; SHSA failed to disclose at that meeting they had already filed a lawsuit against the school.
Given that SHSA’s postion is that the church must remain at all costs, I don’t think there is any common ground that meets the space needs and financial constraints that the school operates under. TCGIS already investigated all the possible options for building a new structure on the Como site (on either side of the church, and adding onto the end of the classroom wing) and all of those options are unaffordable to the school due to the costs of maintaining the church. SHSA fails to accept or recognize the years of work and analysis that went into TCGIS’s decision simply because they don’t agree with that decision.
SHSA will surely respond with “come to the table”, and “we know there are alternatives” and “win-win”, but they have failed to even suggest (at least publicly) any idea that actually meets the real-world space needs of the school and within the real-world financial constraints of the school, all of which is public information and familiar to those who have closely followed this debate.