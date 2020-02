Eino Iver Mattson, 92, died Dec. 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elise Palacheck. He is survived by his wife, Ethel; children, Elaine (Harley) Long, Eero (Nadya) Mattson, Eric (Amy) Mattson, Eugene (Shelly) Mattson; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

His funeral service was held Jan. 4, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.