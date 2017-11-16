Election guide: School board candidates and referendum on ballot for Roseville schools

Residents in Falcon Heights and Lauderdale will cast votes Nov. 7 for the Roseville Area Schools Board of Education and for a referendum to approve a proposed $144 million building bond. If approved, the money collected through an increase in property taxes will be used to upgrade and expand facilities at the Roseville Middle School, Roseville Area High School, Fairview Community Center and the district’s eight other schools.

Three candidates are seeking election to three four-year terms open on the board of education: Kitty Gogins, Curtis Johnson and Frank Shaw.

Kitty Gogins has served on the Roseville Area School board for 12 years. She is running for re-election “because she strongly values giving back to her community and wants to continue helping ensure all our youth receive the solid foundation a good education can provide,” she said. Gogins, her husband and their two children are Roseville Area Schools alums. Gogins is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and works as a consultant specializing in strategic and project leadership.

Frank Shaw has lived with his family in Roseville since 1993. He teaches mathematics at Hamline University and his wife, Ruth, is a professor in the Ecology, Evolution and Behavior Department at the University of Minnesota. Their three children attended District 623 schools during the 1990s and 2000s. Shaw has been actively involved in the schools since his arrival in Minnesota, serving in various roles on PTAs and districtwide committees, especially those concerning mathematics. He served a term on the school board from 2006 to 2009, took a term off to lead a study abroad program in England, and is now completing a second term that began in 2014.

Curtis Johnson did not respond to requests for a photo or biographical information.