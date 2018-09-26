Elsie Trapp

Elsie G. Trapp, 98, of Como Park, died Aug. 31, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son-in-law, Harry Johnson, daughter-in-law, Kay Trapp; and brother, George Hansler. She is survived by daughters, Rosemary Johnson and Dorothy (Thomas) Schomaker; sons, Donald (Faith), Richard (Jane) and David (Mary Jo) Trapp; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Wanda) Hansler.

Her funeral service was held Sept. 5 at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Como Park Lutheran Church, Global Health Ministries or donor’s choice.