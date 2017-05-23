Enter Jennings’ appetizer competition

Jennings Community School, 2455 W. University Ave., is hosting an appetizer cook-off on Wednesday, May 31, at 5:30 p.m. to raise funds for educational travel programs next year. Enter your award-winning appetizer into the competition. There will also be games, face painting and henna for kids from our top notch student artists, student art for sale, a bake sale and more.

And there will be prizes. First-prize winner of the appetizer competition will receive a Visa gift card of worth 10 percent of the event’s of the proceeds. Tickets will be sold to anyone who wants to taste the food and vote on the best appetizer. Cos tis $5 in advance or $6 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance or to enter an appetizer into the competition, contact Sara S. at sara@jenningsclc.org or call 651-649-5403.