Erik Christian Jorgensen, 51, died suddenly on Aug. 1. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita (Mucciacciaro) Jorgenson. He is survived by his sister/twin soul/best friend, Tarisa Parrish; and longtime friend Gregory Page.

Erik graduated from Como Park High School Class of 1986 and earned a B.A. in arts from North Dakota State University, where he played on the hockey team. He remained very active in the hockey community playing on leagues and coaching. He enjoyed kayaking, live music events, St. Paul Winter Carnival, Minneapolis Aquatennial Sand Carving, and Tai Chi in local parks. He was employed at Dreamscapes Landscaping, where he fulfilled his lifetime passion for landscape design.

Erik lived and loved in a big way. He touched many lives and will be loved and missed by more people than one could count. The family and friends have requested memorials and donations to be made online with GoFund Me: www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-erik-jorgensen

A memorial service was held Aug. 9 at Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel.