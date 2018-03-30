Event will look at long-term impact of 2013 Quebec oil-train disaster

Citizens Acting for Rail Safety–Twin Cities and the University of Minnesota School of Public Health will co-host “Livability and Resiliency: Long-term Community Impacts of an Oil Train Tragedy,” Friday, April 20, at the Wilder Foundation Auditorium, 451 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. The event will feature Dr. Mellissa Genereux, the chief public health officer for Quebec’s Eastern Townships responding to an oil train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec. The July 6, 2013, event resulted in 47 deaths, the destruction of 44 buildings and the evacuation of 2,000 people.

The event is free and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served at 4:45 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 5:15 p.m. As space is limited, please register for the event at http://evite.me/ned6CVFNYA.

Citizens Acting for Rail Safety–Twin Cities is a local group that strives to bring the citizens’ voice to issues associated with high-hazard freight trains passing through Minnesota communities. You can learn more about the group at www.saferails.org or facebook.com/saferailstwincities.