Events Around Town
Saint Anthony Park Library
2245 Como Ave.
All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411, or visit www.sppl.org.
Special Events and Classes
Monday, March 2
Middle School Book Club
6:30-7:30 p.m.
If you are in sixth to eighth grade, join us for a discussion. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.
Wednesday, March 4
Adult Book Club
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Please join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required.
Thursday, March 5
Vietnamese Conversation Group
6:00-7:00 p.m.
Gather for a fun, friendly hour of conversation led by a Vietnamese speaker. For native speakers or anyone interested in learning, speaking, or practicing Vietnamese. All ages welcome. Drop-in at any time. No registration required.
Thursday, March 12
Toddler Obstacle Course
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Toddlers can jump, crawl, balance, play, and explore with large movement activities designed just for them. Babies will find a corner set aside for them too. Adults must remain with children for the duration of playtime. Appropriate for ages birth to three years. Limited to the first 40 people.
Thursday, March 12
Senior Cinema: “Downton Abbey”
2:00-4:00 p.m.
Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when Mrs. Patmore, Daisy and the rest of the servants learn that the king and queen—setting the stage for an impromptu scheme and other shenanigans. Run time: 123 minutes. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Seniors.
Friday, March 20
LEGO Free Build
12:00-2:00 p.m.
Come and build with LEGOs in the library. We have all the parts you’ll need to build your next masterpiece. Due to many small pieces, this program is best for school-aged children. No registration necessary.
Ongoing Events and Classes
Mondays
Funday Monday
3:30-5:00 p.m.
Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games, listen to music, make art, do homework, and much more! Program is intended for teens. Note: No Funday Monday on March 30.
Tuesdays
Baby/Toddler Storytime
9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.
Storytime geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings are welcome. Storytime includes stories, songs and puppets. Children of all activity levels are welcome.
Tuesdays
Seniors Free Exercise Program: Exercise based on the Arthritis Foundation
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.
Wednesdays
English Conversation Circle
4:00-5:30 p.m.
If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation.
All are welcome. Come when you can.
Fridays
Preschool Story time
10:30-11:00 a.m.
Story times feature stories, songs, puppets, and more. Children of all activity levels are welcome.
Fridays in February,
Senior Free Exercise Program: Chair Yoga
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors
St. Anthony Park Area Seniors
(651-642-9052)
Planned activities for March:
St. Anthony Park Library
(2245 Como Ave.)
Tuesdays in March (Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31)
Exercise class
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Fridays in March (Mar. 6, 13, 20, 27)
Chair Yoga
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Centennial United Methodist Church
(2200 Hillside)
Wednesdays in March (March. 4, 11, 18, 25)
Exercise class
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic
11:30 a.m.-noon
Fridays in March (Mar. 13, 20)
Game Day
10:00 a.m.-noon
Lauderdale City Hall
(1891 Walnut St.)
Mondays and Thursdays in March (Mar. 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30)
No class on March 2.
Tai Ji Quan class: Moving for Better Balance class
2:00-3:00 p.m.
(registration is required)
Seal Hi-Rise
(825 Seal St.)
March 10
Blood Pressure Clinic
3:00-3:45 p.m.
St. Paul Parks and Recreation
Langford Park Recreation Center
For more information, call 651-298-5765 or visit www.stpaul.gov/landfordrec
Tuesdays, March 3-24
Slime-Tastic Art
5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 5-12
Wednesdays, March 4-25
Pints and Pages
7:00-8:00 pm, Adult
Friday, March 6
STEM + Minecraft w/LEGO
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 5-12
Friday, March 6
Red Cross babysitting training,
9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., ages 11-17
Thursdays, March 12-May 14
Pilates Intermediate
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., adults
Monday, March 16
Social Security: Timing is Everything
6:30-7:30 p.m., adults
Monday, March 16
Zumba
7:45-8:45 p.m., adults
Friday, March 20
Jedi & Imperial Droids Robotics
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 6-11
Tuesday, March 24
Pruning Shrubs and Trees
6:30-7:30 p.m., adults
Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3
Spring Blast,
1:00-4:00 pm., ages 6-12
Mondays, April 6-May 11
Tumbling
5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 3-6
****Saturday, April 4
Helicopter Egg Drop
1:00-2:00 pm
Northwest Como Recreation Center
For more information, call 651-298-5813 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomorec.
Friday, March 6
Jewelry Making Upcycled
1:00-3:00 p.m., ages 7-12
Mondays, March 9-23
Conflict Resolution for Youth
2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 7-11
Tuesday, March 10
Painting & Pasteries
2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 5-11
Mondays, March 16-April 20
Archery
2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 8-17
Tuesday, March 17
Painting & Pastries
2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 5-11
Friday, March 20
Sand Painting & Pangoli
1:00-3:00 p.m., ages 7-12
Tuesday, March 24
Building Dreams
2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 5-8
Tuesday, March 24
Painting & Pastries
2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 5-11
Tuesday, March 24
Dollar Power
3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 9-12
Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3
Internet Broadcast Training
1:00-3:00 p.m., ages 10-13
Thursday, April 2
Red Cross Babysitting Training
8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m., ages 11-17
Sunday, Jan 5-March 29
Open Family Gym
12:30-2:30 p.m., all ages
Fridays, Jan. 7-May 29
Open Gym
2:00-3:30 p.m. (ages 11 & under),
3:30-5:30 p.m. (ages 12-17)
Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29
Adult Indoor Soccer
3:30-5:00 p.m. (ages 18-40),
5:00-6:30 p.m. (ages 40+)
Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29
Women’s 35+Basketball
6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult
Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29
Adult Basketball Ages 60+
2:30-3:30 p.m., Adult
Tuesday/Thursday
Monthly Taekwondo
4:30-6:00 p.m., ages 6-21
North Dale Recreation Center
For more information call 651-558-2329 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec.
Mondays, March 2-23
Empower & Inspire Yourself
6:15-7:15 p.m., adults
Friday, March 6
Java Minecraft Modding
1:00-4:00 p.m., ages 8-14
Saturdays, March 7-21
Introductory Vegetable Gardening
10:00-11:30 a.m., adults
Friday, March 20
Pikachu & Pokémon Pals Art
1:30-3:30 p.m., ages 5-12
Saturday, March 28
Home Buying
10:00-11:30 a.m., adults
Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3
No School Days
8:30 am-5:00 p.m., ages 6-12
Mondays/Wednesdays, April 6-May 13
Tai Ji Quan
1:00-2:00 p.m., adults
Tuesdays, April 7-May 12
Tumbling
5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 3-6
Thursdays, April 9-May 14
Intro to Ballet/Tap Dance
5:30-7:30 p.m., ages 5-12
Friday, April 10
STEM + Minecraft w/LEGO,
1:00-4:00 p.m., ages 5-12
Monday/Wednesday, Jan. 6-March 30
Open Tot Time
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 0-5
Thursdays, Jan. 2-May 28
Pickle Ball
11 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Adult
Thursdays, Jan. 2-May 28
Senior Day
10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Adult
Tuesday/Thursday, Jan. 2-May 28
Senior Fitness
9:30-10:30 a.m., Adult
Tuesday/Saturday, Jan. 4-May 30
Yoga: Earth Moon
Tue (7:45-8:45 p.m.),
Sat (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.), Adult
Mondays, Jan. 6-May 18
Challenge Square Dancing
6:30-9:00 p.m., Adult
Monday/Wednesday, Jan. 6-May 27
Pilates Core/Strength/Flexibility
7:15-8:15 p.m., Adult
Tuesdays, Jan. 7-May 26
Senior Gamers
1:00-3:00 p.m., Adult
***Saturday, April 4
Breakfast with the Bunny
10:00-11:30 a.m.