Events Around Town

Saint Anthony Park Library

2245 Como Ave.

All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411, or visit www.sppl.org.

Special Events and Classes

Monday, March 2

Middle School Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

If you are in sixth to eighth grade, join us for a discussion. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.

Wednesday, March 4

Adult Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required.

Thursday, March 5

Vietnamese Conversation Group

6:00-7:00 p.m.

Gather for a fun, friendly hour of conversation led by a Vietnamese speaker. For native speakers or anyone interested in learning, speaking, or practicing Vietnamese. All ages welcome. Drop-in at any time. No registration required.

Thursday, March 12

Toddler Obstacle Course

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Toddlers can jump, crawl, balance, play, and explore with large movement activities designed just for them. Babies will find a corner set aside for them too. Adults must remain with children for the duration of playtime. Appropriate for ages birth to three years. Limited to the first 40 people.

Thursday, March 12

Senior Cinema: “Downton Abbey”

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. But trouble soon arises when Mrs. Patmore, Daisy and the rest of the servants learn that the king and queen—setting the stage for an impromptu scheme and other shenanigans. Run time: 123 minutes. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Seniors.

Friday, March 20

LEGO Free Build

12:00-2:00 p.m.

Come and build with LEGOs in the library. We have all the parts you’ll need to build your next masterpiece. Due to many small pieces, this program is best for school-aged children. No registration necessary.

Ongoing Events and Classes

Mondays

Funday Monday

3:30-5:00 p.m.

Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games, listen to music, make art, do homework, and much more! Program is intended for teens. Note: No Funday Monday on March 30.

Tuesdays

Baby/Toddler Storytime

9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytime geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings are welcome. Storytime includes stories, songs and puppets. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

Tuesdays

Seniors Free Exercise Program: Exercise based on the Arthritis Foundation

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Wednesdays

English Conversation Circle

4:00-5:30 p.m.

If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation.

All are welcome. Come when you can.

Fridays

Preschool Story time

10:30-11:00 a.m.

Story times feature stories, songs, puppets, and more. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

Fridays in February,

Senior Free Exercise Program: Chair Yoga

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

(651-642-9052)

Planned activities for March:

St. Anthony Park Library

(2245 Como Ave.)

Tuesdays in March (Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31)

Exercise class

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fridays in March (Mar. 6, 13, 20, 27)

Chair Yoga

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church

(2200 Hillside)

Wednesdays in March (March. 4, 11, 18, 25)

Exercise class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic

11:30 a.m.-noon

Fridays in March (Mar. 13, 20)

Game Day

10:00 a.m.-noon

Lauderdale City Hall

(1891 Walnut St.)

Mondays and Thursdays in March (Mar. 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30)

No class on March 2.

Tai Ji Quan class: Moving for Better Balance class

2:00-3:00 p.m.

(registration is required)

Seal Hi-Rise

(825 Seal St.)

March 10

Blood Pressure Clinic

3:00-3:45 p.m.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Langford Park Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5765 or visit www.stpaul.gov/landfordrec

Tuesdays, March 3-24

Slime-Tastic Art

5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 5-12

Wednesdays, March 4-25

Pints and Pages

7:00-8:00 pm, Adult

Friday, March 6

STEM + Minecraft w/LEGO

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 5-12

Friday, March 6

Red Cross babysitting training,

9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., ages 11-17

Thursdays, March 12-May 14

Pilates Intermediate

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., adults

Monday, March 16

Social Security: Timing is Everything

6:30-7:30 p.m., adults

Monday, March 16

Zumba

7:45-8:45 p.m., adults

Friday, March 20

Jedi & Imperial Droids Robotics

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 6-11

Tuesday, March 24

Pruning Shrubs and Trees

6:30-7:30 p.m., adults

Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3

Spring Blast,

1:00-4:00 pm., ages 6-12

Mondays, April 6-May 11

Tumbling

5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

****Saturday, April 4

Helicopter Egg Drop

1:00-2:00 pm

Northwest Como Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5813 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomorec.

Friday, March 6

Jewelry Making Upcycled

1:00-3:00 p.m., ages 7-12

Mondays, March 9-23

Conflict Resolution for Youth

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 7-11

Tuesday, March 10

Painting & Pasteries

2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 5-11

Mondays, March 16-April 20

Archery

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 8-17

Tuesday, March 17

Painting & Pastries

2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 5-11

Friday, March 20

Sand Painting & Pangoli

1:00-3:00 p.m., ages 7-12

Tuesday, March 24

Building Dreams

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 5-8

Tuesday, March 24

Painting & Pastries

2:15-3:45 p.m., ages 5-11

Tuesday, March 24

Dollar Power

3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 9-12

Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3

Internet Broadcast Training

1:00-3:00 p.m., ages 10-13

Thursday, April 2

Red Cross Babysitting Training

8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m., ages 11-17

Sunday, Jan 5-March 29

Open Family Gym

12:30-2:30 p.m., all ages

Fridays, Jan. 7-May 29

Open Gym

2:00-3:30 p.m. (ages 11 & under),

3:30-5:30 p.m. (ages 12-17)

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Adult Indoor Soccer

3:30-5:00 p.m. (ages 18-40),

5:00-6:30 p.m. (ages 40+)

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Women’s 35+Basketball

6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Adult Basketball Ages 60+

2:30-3:30 p.m., Adult

Tuesday/Thursday

Monthly Taekwondo

4:30-6:00 p.m., ages 6-21

North Dale Recreation Center

For more information call 651-558-2329 or visit www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec.

Mondays, March 2-23

Empower & Inspire Yourself

6:15-7:15 p.m., adults

Friday, March 6

Java Minecraft Modding

1:00-4:00 p.m., ages 8-14

Saturdays, March 7-21

Introductory Vegetable Gardening

10:00-11:30 a.m., adults

Friday, March 20

Pikachu & Pokémon Pals Art

1:30-3:30 p.m., ages 5-12

Saturday, March 28

Home Buying

10:00-11:30 a.m., adults

Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3

No School Days

8:30 am-5:00 p.m., ages 6-12

Mondays/Wednesdays, April 6-May 13

Tai Ji Quan

1:00-2:00 p.m., adults

Tuesdays, April 7-May 12

Tumbling

5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

Thursdays, April 9-May 14

Intro to Ballet/Tap Dance

5:30-7:30 p.m., ages 5-12

Friday, April 10

STEM + Minecraft w/LEGO,

1:00-4:00 p.m., ages 5-12

Monday/Wednesday, Jan. 6-March 30

Open Tot Time

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 0-5

Thursdays, Jan. 2-May 28

Pickle Ball

11 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Adult

Thursdays, Jan. 2-May 28

Senior Day

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Adult

Tuesday/Thursday, Jan. 2-May 28

Senior Fitness

9:30-10:30 a.m., Adult

Tuesday/Saturday, Jan. 4-May 30

Yoga: Earth Moon

Tue (7:45-8:45 p.m.),

Sat (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.), Adult

Mondays, Jan. 6-May 18

Challenge Square Dancing

6:30-9:00 p.m., Adult

Monday/Wednesday, Jan. 6-May 27

Pilates Core/Strength/Flexibility

7:15-8:15 p.m., Adult

Tuesdays, Jan. 7-May 26

Senior Gamers

1:00-3:00 p.m., Adult

***Saturday, April 4

Breakfast with the Bunny

10:00-11:30 a.m.