Events Around Town

Plant sale benefit for first responders, order by May 20, pickup plants on May 23

The Pollinator Plant Sale, held at the Temple of Aaron the past five years, has been rescheduled for another location since the temple is closed due to COVID protocols. And net proceeds from this year’s sale will go to the St. Paul Fire Foundation to buy personal protective equipment for our first responders.

The Saint Anthony Park Garden Club and St. Anthony Park Community Council are jointly sponsoring the online plant sale with drive-through pickup to be held in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood on May 23. No on-site shopping will be allowed.

Plants from the Pollinator Plant sale are grown by two nurseries that sustainably raise their plants without using any neo-nicotinoid insecticides. Neonics are responsible for a large decline in our pollinator populations. So, you can rest assured the plants you put in your garden will not harm pollinators when they come to harvest pollen or nectar. Plus, all the plants sold are grown and delivered following COVID guidelines.

And the great majority of the plants have blooms attractive to pollinators, such as the 33 varieties of Salvia. Great vegetables (heirloom tomatoes and more) and herbs are also available. Also available for sale are the perennial Pollinator Paks, each with six 3-inch cells containing a different labelled perennial (most are native plants) to attract a specific pollinator. There are separate pollinator paks for bees, butterflies, Monarch butterflies and hummingbirds. Think about planting an alley pollinator garden this spring.

To view the available plant list and to place an online order, visit: www.StAnthonyParkGardenClub.com. Your order must be placed by May 20. If you have questions, email: sapgcsale@gmail.com.

Submitted by Mary Maguire Lerman

Rescheduled concert

The Danish String Quartet concert originally scheduled for May 10 at the St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ has been rescheduled. A free lecture program for six-concert season ticket holders will be held at 4 p.m Oct. 25 at the church. The original concert is now being combined with another one and is scheduled for Dec. 4 at House of Hope Presbyterian Church in St. Paul.

Tickets for the original concert date will be honored for the new date, according to the Schubert Club, the music sponsor.