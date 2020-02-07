Events Around Town

Saint Anthony Park Library

2245 Como Ave.

All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411, or visit www.sppl.org. Please note: The library will be closed on Feb. 17.

Special Events and Classes

Monday, Feb. 3

Middle School Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

If you are in sixth to eighth grade, join us for a discussion. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Adult Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Vietnamese Conversation Group

6:00-7:00 p.m.

Gather for a fun, friendly hour of conversation led by a Vietnamese speaker. For native speakers or anyone interested in learning, speaking, or practicing Vietnamese. All ages welcome. Drop-in at any time. No registration required.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Winter Wellness Program:

Painting and Mixed Media for adults with Melissa Vang

1:00-3:00 p.m.

Melissa Vang will lead a painting session from one of her own mix-media artwork that includes self-care and healing throughout the painting process. Painting materials—including canvasses, paints and brushes—will be provided. Registration required and class limited to 20 participants.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Toddler Obstacle Course

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Toddlers can jump, crawl, balance, play, and explore with large movement activities designed just for them. Babies will find a corner set aside for them too. Adults must remain with children for the duration of playtime. Appropriate for ages birth to three years. Limited to the first 40 people.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Senior Cinema: “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

2:00-4:00 p.m.

An adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from a nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler and attending the wrestling school of the Salt Water Redneck. Run time: 97 minutes. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Respectful Parenting Discussion

6:30-7:30 p.m.

A discussion on respectful parenting will be led by Carolyn Paetzel, licensed educator and founder of Friends of RIE® Minnesota, and local author, Ioana Stoian, who will share her latest children’s book “Always be You.” This event is for expectant parents, new parents and anyone curious about the topic of respectful parenting.

Ongoing Events and Classes

Mondays: Funday Monday

3:30-5:00 p.m.

Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games, listen to music, make art, do homework, and much more! Program is intended for teens.

Tuesdays: Baby/Toddler Storytime

9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytime geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings are welcome. Storytime includes stories, songs and puppets. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

Tuesdays: Seniors Free Exercise Program: Exercise based on the Arthritis Foundation

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Wednesdays: English Conversation Circle

4:00-5:30 p.m.

If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome. Come when you can.

Fridays: Preschool Story time

10:30-11:00 a.m.

Story times feature stories, songs, puppets, and more. Children of all activity levels are welcome.

Fridays in February

Senior Free Exercise Program: Chair Yoga

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

Planned activities for February:

St. Anthony Park Library

(2245 Como Ave.)

Tuesdays (Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25)

Exercise class

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fridays (Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28)

Chair yoga

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Centennial United Methodist Church

(2200 Hillside)

Wednesdays (Feb. 5, 12,19, 26)

Exercise class

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Blood pressure clinic

11:30 a.m.-noon

Fridays (Feb. 14, 21)

Game Day

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Lauderdale City Hall

(1891 Walnut St.)

Mondays and Thursdays

(Feb. 3, 6, 10, 13, 20, 24, 27)

Tai Ji Quan class: Moving for Better Balance class

(registration is required)

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Note: No class on Presidents’ Day.

Seal Hi-Rise

(825 Seal St.)

Feb. 11

Blood pressure clinic

3:00-3:45 p.m.

*For further information, please call SAP Seniors at 651-642-9052.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Langford Park Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5765

or visit www.stpaul.gov/landfordrec

Fridays, Jan. 2-March 5

Senior Bowling

9:30-11:00 a.m., Adult

Fridays, Jan. 31-Feb 14

Everyday Wellbeing

7:00-8:30 p.m., Adult

Thursday, Feb. 13

Parent/Child Valentine Art

6:00-7:30 p.m., ages 5-12

Friday, Feb. 14

My Messy Valentine Art

10:00-11:00 a.m., ages 1.5-4

Monday, Feb. 17

Unicorn Slime Art

1:30-3:30 p.m., ages 4-9

Sunday, Feb. 23

Preschool Fun Day

3:00-5:00 p.m., ages 0-8

Tuesdays, March 3-24

Slime-Tastic Art

5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 5-12

Thursdays, Feb. 20-27

Conflict Resolution for Adults

7:00-8:30 p.m., Adult

Wednesdays, March 4-25

Pints and Pages

7:00-8:00 p.m., Adult

Northwest Como Recreation Center

For more information, call 651-298-5813

or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomorec

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Open Family Gym

12:30-2:30 p.m., all ages

Fridays, Jan. 7-May 29

Open Gym

2:00-3:30 p.m. (Ages 11 & Under),

3:30-5:30 p.m. (Ages 12-17)

Tuesdays, Jan. 21-Feb. 25

Creative Writing Club

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 7-12

Wednesdays, Feb. 19-May 13,

Musical Theatre Bilingual

2:30-4:00 p.m., ages 6-14

Fridays, March 6

Jewelry Making Upcycled

1:00-3:00 p.m., ages 7-12

Mondays, March 9-23

Conflict Resolution for Youth

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 7-11

Sundays, Feb. 9-March 29,

Men’s 35+ Ice & Advil Basketball

12:00-2:00 p.m., Adult

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Painting Party

6:00-7:30 p.m., Adult

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Adult Indoor Soccer

3:30-5:00 p.m. (Ages 18-40),

5:00-6:30 p.m. (Ages 40+)

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29

Women’s 35+Basketball

6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult

Sundays, Jan. 5-March 29,

Adult Basketball Ages 60+

2:30-3:30 p.m., Adult

Tuesdays & Thursdays Ongoing

Taekwondo

4:30-6:00 pm, ages 6-21

North Dale Recreation Center

For more information call 651-558-2329

or visit www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec

Mondays & Wednesdays, Jan. 6-March 30

Open Tot Time

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 0-5

Thursdays, Jan. 23-April 23 (4th Thursday)

Journey to Wellness

6:30-7:30 p.m., Adults

Mondays & Wednesdays, Jan. 27-March 4

Tai Ji Quan

1:00-2:00 p.m. Adults

Saturdays, Feb. 1-8

Multiplayer Minecraft: Colosseum Builder

9:30 am-12:30 pm, ages 7-12

Saturday, Feb. 8

Red Cross Babysitting Training

9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., ages 11-17

Monday, Feb. 1

Hot Cocoa Canvas Creation

1-3 p.m., ages 10-14

Saturday, Feb. 22

Painting & Pastries

9:30-11:00 a.m., Adults

Saturdays Feb. 22-March 16

Musical Theatre

9:15-10:45 a.m., ages 6-14

Friday, March 6

Java Minecraft Modding

1:00-4:00 p.m., ages 8-14

Sundays, Feb. 9-March 29

Men’s 35+ Ice & Advil Basketball

12:00-2:00 p.m., Adult

Thursdays, Jan. 2-May 28

Pickle Ball

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Adult

Thursdays, Jan. 2-May 28

Senior Day

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Adult

Tuesdays & Thursdays, Jan. 2-May 28

Senior Fitness

9:30-10:30 a.m., Adult

Tuesdays & Saturdays, Jan. 4-May 30

Yoga: Earth Moon

Tuesdays (7:45-8:45 p.m.),

Saturdays (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.), Adult

Mondays, Jan. 6-May 18

Challenge Square Dancing

6:30-9:00 p.m., Adult

Mondays & Wednesdays Jan. 6-May 27

Pilates Core/Strength/Flexibility

7:15-8:15 p.m., Adult

Tuesdays, Jan. 7-May 26

Senior Gamers

1:00-3:00 p.m., Adult