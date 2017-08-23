Falcon Heights city-wide garage sale is Sept. 16

0 Shares

The Falcon Heights city-wide garage sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 16,from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Want to participate? Simply hold your garage sale on that day and put up a sign, balloons or flags to show people that your house is one of the stops. The city will do the advertising.

If you want to be on the published list and map, please call Falcon Heights City Hall, 651-792-7600, by the end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 10. You can also go online to falconheights.org to fill out a form. Maps will be posted on the website on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and paper copies will be available at City Hall starting that day.