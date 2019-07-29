Falcon Heights election filings open July 30

Falcon Heights voters will elect a mayor and a council member on their November ballots. Candidates can file for a spot on the ballot from July 30 to Aug. 13.

Residents of Roseville School District 623 will also vote for three at-large, school-board members. This includes all citizens of Falcon Heights and Lauderdale, too.

There is no primary election scheduled. Election Day this year falls on Nov. 5.

Notably, at least one seat on the Falcon Heights City Council will open to a newcomer. Peter Lindstrom, who served on the council since 1998 and as mayor since 2007, resigned his latest city post earlier this year to accept an appointment to the Metropolitan Council.

The Falcon Heights City Council consists of four members and the mayor. Lindstrom’s term was set to expire this year, so instead of holding a special election the Council appointed Council member Randy Gustafson to serve out Lindstrom’s term, leaving one seat vacant until the new year. Gustafson can choose to run for mayor or for another term on Council, but he can’t do both. So at least one of these seats will be filled by a newcomer.

Also expiring at the end of 2019 is the term of Pamela Harris, who is serving out a term vacated by Joe Brown Thunder in 2018.

Council members Melanie Leehy and Mark Miazga will serve through 2021.

Meanwhile, Roseville School District 623 has three school board seats open for the November election. The seats are held by Todd Anderson, current treasurer; Mike Boguszewski, current clerk; and Erin Azer. All three seats are at-large, meaning a candidate living anywhere in the district may run for those of­fices. Falcon Heights and Lauderdale residents live in the Roseville district.

To be eligible to run for office in Ramsey County, a candidate must be eligible to vote; be at least 21 years old upon taking office; have been a resident of the city or school district for at least 30 days before the general election; and have no other affidavit on file for the same primary or ensuing general election.

For more information, see the Ramsey County elections web page, https://www.ramseycounty.us/residents/elections-voting, or talk with city or school administrators.

—Anne Holzman